Ukrainian border guards have not observed any unusual situations, provocations, or unusual activity on the part of Belarus near the state border. This was reported by Andriy Demchenko, spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

“There is no buildup of any military group or formation on Belarusian territory near our border that could create a strike force and pose a direct threat to our country. Our task is to monitor how the situation might change so that we are prepared for any developments,” the spokesperson said.

He clarified that there are currently no unusual situations near the Ukrainian border with Belarus.

“But I will note once again that immediately adjacent to our border—and indeed along the border itself—no unusual situations or provocations have been recorded as of now,” Demchenko noted.

At the same time, he said, Belarus continues to conduct regular combat readiness checks and training exercises for various components of its security and defense forces. This applies not only to the armed forces but also to border guard units and units under the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

“This is a message intended specifically for the information sphere, designed to show that Belarus is preparing to repel some mythical threats, although in reality, Belarus is the very country that supports Russia and provides its territory and facilities to a terrorist state,” the spokesperson emphasized.

Andriy Demchenko, spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, spoke about this on television.

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Belarus is developing infrastructure deep within the country that Russia could use — Demchenko

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