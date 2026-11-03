In the Lviv region, an 80-year-old man was found in a ditch after a two-day search

In the Lviv region, authorities located an 80-year-old man who had left his home and failed to return. After two days of searching, the pensioner was found in a ditch.

He was found in a ditch and handed over to medical personnel.

On the evening of October 31, rescue workers received a report that a man born in 1946 had gone missing in the village of Mervychi in Lviv District. He had left home and did not return.

The search lasted nearly two days. Rescuers from the Lviv Mountain Search and Rescue Team, the local fire department in the village of Kulykiv, and relatives of the missing man joined the search.

The man was found on November 2 at 3:46 p.m. in a ditch.

Using mountaineering equipment and an ATV, he was brought to the surface and transported to a location where he could be handed over to the ambulance crew.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Lviv Oblast.



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