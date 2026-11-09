Koretsky commented on the issue of lowering the age of conscription

In response to a petition calling for the reduction of the upper age limit for mobilization to 55, Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhiy Koretskyi stated that this requires a comprehensive approach that must take into account the security situation in the country and the actual needs of the Armed Forces.

According to him, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine is currently working on legislative changes to improve the procedures for military service during martial law, particularly regarding the clarification of service terms and grounds for discharge. The head of government added that the initiatives raised in the petition will be further considered during the review of these regulatory amendments.

This is stated in Koretsky’s response to the petition.

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine is considering the possibility of reviewing the conclusions of military medical commissions (MMCs), on the basis of which certain conscripts were deemed unfit for service or were granted disability status.

The Constitutional Court of Ukraine refused to introduce conditional early release for individuals sentenced to life imprisonment, as well as for those who have killed multiple people. Such a provision would have allowed them to be released to perform military service.

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