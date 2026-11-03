The Cabinet of Ministers is preparing Ukraine's 2027 state budget in accordance with IMF requirements

The Cabinet of Ministers is working expeditiously to prepare the draft State Budget of Ukraine for 2027 for its second reading in the Verkhovna Rada. The document must be aligned with the macroeconomic forecast and the cooperation program with the International Monetary Fund.

According to the head of government, a meeting was held to discuss the preparation of the state budget for the second reading. The meeting was attended by parliamentary leadership, the chair of the “Servant of the People” faction, the chair of the Verkhovna Rada’s Budget Committee, and the Minister of Finance.

Serhiy Koretskyi emphasized that the budget is being formulated amid wartime conditions, so the government’s main priorities remain unchanged.

“We held a meeting on preparing the 2027 state budget for the second reading. Parliamentary leadership, the head of the ‘Servant of the People’ faction, the chair of the Verkhovna Rada’s Budget Committee, and the Minister of Finance participated in the meeting. This is a wartime budget. The government’s priorities remain unchanged: funding for security and defense, the state’s financial stability, and an adequate level of social support. It is also essential that the budget align with the macroeconomic forecast and the cooperation program with the International Monetary Fund,” Koretsky wrote.

According to the prime minister, the government must now review the budget conclusions that the Verkhovna Rada adopted following the first reading.

The Cabinet of Ministers plans to prepare a high-quality document for the second reading within the specified timeframe.

“The deadlines are clear, so we are working efficiently to prepare a high-quality document for the second reading,” added Serhiy Koretskyi.

This was announced by Prime Minister Serhiy Koretskyi.

On October 27, the Verkhovna Rada began its first-reading review of Ukraine’s 2027 state budget draft. Lawmakers submitted a record 5,236 amendments to the document, and a vote on the draft as a whole is scheduled for today.

Earlier, the Verkhovna Rada’s Budget Committee supported a pay raise for military personnel.

The Rada’s Budget Committee also supported a bill on a military levy.

Zelenskyy signed a law imposing an export duty on stone, which will generate half a billion annually for the budget.

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