Anti-drone nets have already been installed along more than 1,640 km of Ukrainian roads

Since the beginning of 2026, the State Special Transport Service, acting on behalf of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, has installed more than 1,640 kilometers of anti-drone defenses along key logistics routes. The work is aimed at securing roads near the front lines and ensuring reliable transportation for military units.

Throughout October, specialists in frontline regions installed an additional 86.65 kilometers of anti-drone defenses and repaired more than 62 kilometers of roads.

In total, since April of this year, restoration work has covered more than 720 kilometers of roads, with repairs fully completed at 57 sites and work still ongoing at two additional sections.

The Ministry of Defense emphasized that every protected kilometer along logistics routes helps save the lives of Ukrainian servicemen, preserve military equipment, and ensure the stable execution of combat missions on the front lines.

Source: Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

In Kharkiv, the first anti-drone corridor has been set up—a 6.5-kilometer section of the Kharkiv Highway has been covered with anti-drone nets. The structure is seven meters high.

In the Zaporizhzhia region, the readiness of protective structures for critical infrastructure facilities has exceeded 80%. These include anti-drone nets, gabions, and sturdy concrete-and-metal structures designed to protect key facilities from Russian attacks.

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