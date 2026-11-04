A man who ordered the murder of his ex-wife is set to stand trial in the Kyiv region

Prosecutors from the Kyiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office have filed an indictment with the court against a 70-year-old man suspected of organizing the contract killing of his ex-wife and attempting to forge her will. He offered a total of 10,000 U.S. dollars to carry out the criminal plan.

According to the investigation, the conflict between the former spouses arose over the division of property. Due to his hostile relationship with the woman, the man decided to arrange for her murder and turned to an acquaintance for help in finding someone to carry out the killing.

The defendant offered $10,000 for the murder of his ex-wife. During a meeting, he gave the person tasked with carrying out the hit a $5,000 down payment.

The man also provided photographs of his ex-wife, information about her whereabouts, and a hand-drawn floor plan of her home. He promised to pay the remaining $5,000 after the job was completed.

Law enforcement officers monitored the situation. The woman’s murder was staged, and the client was sent photographs in which she appeared to be dead.

Believing that the crime had been carried out, the man transferred the second portion of the promised payment. He was then caught red-handed.

In addition, according to the investigation, the man attempted to forge his ex-wife’s will in order to seize the property that belonged to her.

He offered $3,000 to have the document forged. To this end, he provided copies of the woman’s documents and a $1,000 deposit. However, he was also unable to carry out this plan.

As part of the criminal proceedings, the victim filed a civil suit and is seeking 5 million hryvnias in compensation for emotional distress.

The pretrial investigation was conducted by investigators from the Investigative Directorate of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv Oblast, with operational support from officers of the Department of Strategic Investigations of the National Police of Ukraine.

The indictment has already been submitted to the court. The final decision on the man’s guilt is to be made by the court.

This was reported by the Kyiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office.

As a reminder, based on evidence from the Security Service of Ukraine, a court sentenced an FSB agent—who was plotting an assassination attempt against one of the heads of the SBU’s regional office in Donetsk Oblast—to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property. Ukrainian counterintelligence officers uncovered the Russian intelligence service’s plans in advance and detained the perpetrator in April of this year.

An FSB agent from Zaporizhzhia received a 15-year prison sentence with confiscation of property.

Earlier, an FSB agent was exposed within the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for orchestrating a Russian attack on a unit of UAV operators.

Previously, the Counterintelligence Directorate of the Security Service of Ukraine detained an 18-year-old resident of Odesa in Kyiv who is suspected of treason.

In the Rivne region, an FSB agent who was preparing to blow up a section of railroad track in front of a freight train was sentenced to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property.

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