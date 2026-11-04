The SBU confirmed that the NABU and the SAP conducted searches of its employees' premises

The Security Service of Ukraine has confirmed that on the morning of November 4, detectives from the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and prosecutors from the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) are conducting searches at the homes of its employees. The investigative actions are taking place as part of several criminal proceedings based on court orders.

This was reported by the SBU press service.

The agency stated that it supports an objective and impartial investigation and is cooperating with the proceedings.

Earlier, it was reported that searches were being conducted at the homes of high-ranking SBU officials, including Serhiy Duka, Anton Kravchuk, and Oleksandr Kovalchuk.

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) also reported that detectives were obstructed during investigative actions and that an SBU representative threatened to use a firearm.

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