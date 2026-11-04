Ukrainian actor Kostyantyn Temlyak, whom his ex-girlfriend accused of physical abuse, appeared at the pre-premiere screening of the film “Good Thing Mom Doesn’t Know.” His presence at the event sparked outrage among viewers, who expressed their displeasure at seeing the actor on screen.

Online Reaction to Kostyantyn Temlyak’s Role in the New Film

In late October, the comedy “Good Thing Mom Doesn’t Know,” in which Konstantin Temlyak played the lead role, hit theaters. The actor appeared at one of the pre-premiere events, and his face is also featured on the film’s official poster.

On the film’s Instagram page, users expressed their outrage in the comments under posts about the premiere. Commenters are unhappy that the film starring Kostyantyn Temlyak was released after a high-profile scandal in which his ex-girlfriend, photographer Anastasia Solovyova, accused him of physical and psychological abuse.

In addition, some users recalled other allegations against Temlyak. Following the public outcry, another woman claimed that the actor had sent her sexually explicit messages when she was only 15 years old. Ultimately, users demanded an explanation from the film’s production team:

Response from the film crew of “Good Thing Mom Doesn’t Know”

The film crew stated that it does not support or tolerate violence. According to the filmmakers, filming took place from 2020 to 2023, while the allegations against Temlyak were made public in 2025. “Casting took place in 2020, and filming wrapped up in 2023. The situation surrounding Kostyantyn Temlyak became public in August 2025, several years after the casting decisions were made. By that time, the film had already been shot and was in post-production,” the statement reads.

The scenes featuring Kostyantyn Temlyak were not cut from the film because he is the main character, around whom many plotlines revolve. Ultimately, the filmmakers decided to keep the film. This decision was also influenced by the fact that the film featured actors who have since passed away: Pavlo Li, Yuriy Filipenko, and stuntman Kostyantyn Agapov.

Konstantin Temlyak was also added to the film’s official poster. The team explained that he is the main character, and the poster showcases the main cast. At the same time, his inclusion does not imply support for his off-screen behavior.

Therefore, the team behind the film *Good Thing Mom Doesn’t Know* emphasized that promoting the film does not constitute an endorsement of Konstantin Temlyak. “Our film is the result of the work of over 400 people: actors, the director, screenwriters, cinematographers, artists, producers, the technical crew, and other specialists. The entire creative team cannot be held responsible for the actions of a single person,” they emphasized.

At the same time, they noted that Temlyak is not part of the film’s promotional campaign. He appeared at a single pre-premiere screening. “Kostyantyn made a one-time appearance at a pre-premiere screening, and his comments and personal interactions do not reflect the film’s planned promotional activities. His comments regarding the public accusations reflect the actor’s personal opinion. These statements do not represent the official position of the creative team,” the team’s representatives concluded.

The film’s team issued a statement in response to the online outcry.

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