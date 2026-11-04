The National Police suspended the law enforcement officers who were the subject of an investigation by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU)

The National Police has suspended from duty the officers involved in proceedings conducted by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU). This decision was made for the duration of the internal investigation.

“The National Police of Ukraine is cooperating with NABU’s investigative activities. By decision of the leadership of the National Police of Ukraine, the police officers subject to relevant legal proceedings have been suspended from duty for the duration of the internal investigation,” the statement reads.

Law enforcement officials urged the public to refrain from jumping to conclusions or making premature judgments until a comprehensive and objective investigation is completed and appropriate decisions are made.

Prior to this, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) confirmed that the NABU and the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) had conducted searches at the premises of its employees.

Earlier, it was reported that searches had been conducted at the homes of high-ranking SBU officials, including Serhiy Duka, Anton Kravchuk, and Oleksandr Kovalchuk.

NABU also reported that detectives were obstructed during investigative activities and that an SBU representative threatened to use a firearm.

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