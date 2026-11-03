In Khmelnytskyi, a man stabbed an acquaintance in the stomach with a knife

In Khmelnytskyi, police detained a 57-year-old man who stabbed an acquaintance during a dispute. The victim was hospitalized, and the suspect faces up to eight years in prison.

According to law enforcement, the suspect went to the home of his 57-year-old acquaintance. While drinking alcohol together, an argument broke out between the two men.

During the argument, the guest grabbed a knife and stabbed the host in the stomach.

The victim’s mother witnessed the attack. She was the one who called the police and emergency medical services. The man, who had suffered a stab wound, was taken to the hospital.

Police detained the 57-year-old assailant in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine.

Investigators from the Khmelnytskyi District Police Department, under the procedural guidance of the prosecutor’s office, notified the man that he was suspected of violating Part 1 of Article 121 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine—intentional infliction of grievous bodily harm.

The penalty under this article ranges from five to eight years of imprisonment.

For the duration of the pretrial investigation, the court ordered the suspect to be held in custody as a preventive measure.

According to the Khmelnytskyi Regional Police, the incident occurred on November 1 at approximately 4:40 a.m. on Bazhana Street.

Earlier, in the Podilsky District of Kyiv, police officers fired their weapons at an aggressive dog that was hiding in a residential building and attacking people.

In Ternopil, a 17-year-old local resident set a fighting-breed dog on a police officer, resulting in the woman sustaining lacerations to her face. Law enforcement officials have opened a criminal investigation into the incident. The minor could face up to five years in prison.

In Irpin, a tied-up dog was found near a supermarket, with a note and documents left beside it. The note stated that the animal belonged to a soldier who had died.

In Kyiv, a 34-year-old man was sentenced to six years in prison for cruelty to a dog and theft from a car.

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