David Arakhamia, head of the “Servant of the People” parliamentary faction, will lead the Ukrainian delegation during a diplomatic event at the White House. The diplomatic meeting, involving representatives from Ukraine and Russia, will take place on November 5, 2026, at the initiative of U.S. First Lady Melania Trump.

It is expected that during the event, Melania Trump will deliver an official statement regarding the results of the temporary local ceasefire and humanitarian operation in the area around the occupied city of Oleshky in the Kherson region. The First Lady of the United States expressed hope that the experience of this humanitarian mission could serve as a starting point for further negotiations and the achievement of a lasting peace between the parties.

Arakhamia announced this in a comment to TSN.

Earlier, it was reported that U.S. First Lady Melania Trump would deliver a speech at the White House on November 5 regarding the ceasefire in the temporarily occupied town of Oleshky in the Kherson region. As part of her diplomatic initiative, she will also bring together representatives from Russia and Ukraine.

Melania Trump announced the ceasefire and spoke about a possible visit to Ukraine.

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