The Security Service of Ukraine, in conjunction with the Office of the Prosecutor General, has served a notice of suspicion in absentia to Yulia Mendel, the former spokesperson for the President of Ukraine. Investigators have charged her with offenses under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine: Part 2 of Article 111 (treason committed under martial law) and Parts 2 and 3 of Article 436-2 (justifying, legitimizing, and denying the Russian Federation’s armed aggression against Ukraine, and glorifying its participants).

According to comprehensive expert analyses and operationalinvestigative measures, it has been established that Mendel engaged in subversive information activities by disseminating, in her public statements and on social media, materials that discredit Ukraine on the international stage and justify the Kremlin regime.

Since the suspect is currently outside the country, Ukrainian law enforcement agencies are taking procedural steps to place her on the wanted list and bring her to criminal justice.

Source: Official statements from the Security Service of Ukraine and the Office of the Prosecutor General.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree enacting the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine to impose sanctions against former presidential press secretary Yulia Mendel.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has called on the French media community to approach the statements of former presidential press secretary Yulia Mendel with caution and a critical eye. The ministry emphasized that the public should not allow themselves to be misled by her remarks.

Yulia Mendel, Zelenskyy’s former press secretary, posted what she claims are reports from Andriy Yermak, an adviser to the head of the Office of the President, regarding the activities of paid bloggers working for the Presidential Administration.

As a reminder, European Parliament security prevented Yulia Mendel from speaking at a far-right event.

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