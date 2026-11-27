On Friday, November 27, Council of Europe Secretary General Alain Berset arrived in the Ukrainian capital. He announced his visit in a post on social media platform X.

“I arrived in Kyiv this morning. A just and lasting peace for Ukraine must be based on the principles of accountability, human rights, and the rule of law,” the post reads.

Alain Berset emphasized that over the next two days he will hold meetings with Ukrainian leaders to “advance the Council of Europe’s work toward achieving this goal.”

Earlier, Moldovan Prime Minister Vasile Tofan arrived in Kyiv on a working visit.

Prior to that, Fico announced a visit to Ukraine and talks with Russia.

Video: Zelenskyy arrived on a visit to Spain.

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