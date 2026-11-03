Zelenskyy Outlined the Key Issues of the Peace Talks in Abu Dhabi

During the upcoming peace talks in Abu Dhabi, Ukraine plans to raise the issue of security guarantees. Other priorities include halting attacks on energy infrastructure, reopening the “grain corridor,” exchanging prisoners of war, and organizing a meeting of heads of state.

Security Guarantees for Ukraine

Zelenskyy noted that, first and foremost, the U.S. side has already signaled that it “wants to discuss security guarantees for Ukraine.” The Prosperity Package—a recovery plan for Ukraine—will also be discussed.

“They are also discussing with our team the issues we want to raise at the meeting on November 10–11 in Abu Dhabi. These are our top priorities,” the president said.

He listed four priorities for the peace talks, which, in his view, should also be the main priorities for all reasonable people.

The first is energy—that is, a ceasefire and a halt to attacks on energy and critical infrastructure.

Zelenskyy identified grain as the second priority—and thus the reopening of the Black Sea—which is in the interest of Ukraine, Russia, other countries in Africa and Asia, and Ukraine’s partners.

“Third, the question is in what format Ukraine can increase the number of prisoner exchanges. Ideally, this would be an ‘all-for-all’ exchange, but at the very least, we need to find a way to make the exchanges and the return of people home more frequent,” the president noted.

Zelenskyy identified the fourth aspect as preparations for a trilateral summit at the leadership level, with the mandatory participation of Europe.

"Here I agree with Friedrich (Merz—ed.): we share the same vision. There can be no stable and lasting peace unless Europe is involved in the negotiations in one form or another," he said.

Russia on Security Guarantees

Dmitry Peskov, press secretary for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, confirmed that trilateral talks between Russia, the U.S., and Ukraine will take place in Abu Dhabi (UAE) on November 10–11.

According to him, the Russian delegation will be led by Putin’s aide, Vladimir Medinsky, chairman of the Russian Military-Historical Society (RMHS).

“Security issues will be discussed—specifically, issues related to security guarantees. These can only be mutual,” Peskov told reporters.

He emphasized that European representatives will not participate in the talks, as the trilateral format does not provide for their involvement.

“Sooner or later, of course, since the discussion will revolve around the security system in Europe—the future security system, which will inevitably be an integral part of the settlement—a conversation with the Europeans will be necessary. The question is, with whom?” Peskov said.

This was reported with reference to a statement by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a meeting with German Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz in Berlin, according to the Office of the President.

Zelenskyy announced the dates for a trilateral meeting in Abu Dhabi.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin. According to him, it could take place soon.

Prior to this, Sibiga called for a meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin to discuss peace.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated that the U.S. and Russia will not be able to agree on ending the war without Ukraine’s participation.

Finnish President Alexander Stubb and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gar Støre, during a phone call with Vladimir Putin, conveyed a message to him regarding upcoming negotiations to end the war in Ukraine. Russian Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov claims that European leaders have reported Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s readiness for direct talks with the Kremlin leader.

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