American political influencer Laura Loomer believes that U.S. President Donald Trump’s harsh remarks directed at Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy were a response to the Ukrainian leader’s public criticism of the so-called “diesel deal” between Washington and Moscow.

In a media interview, Lumer noted that Trump’s statements about the difficulty of negotiations with Kyiv compared to those with Moscow came specifically after public remarks by Ukrainian officials. In her opinion, the Ukrainian side should have refrained from public outbursts in the media and instead discussed such controversial initiatives in the context of private diplomatic consultations with the U.S. president.

Source: Laura Lumer in an interview with “RBC-Ukraine.”

Laura Lumer also stated that U.S. President Donald Trump has expressed disappointment at the lack of rapid progress in ending the war in Ukraine and is seeking ways to bring both sides to the negotiating table.

During the G20 foreign ministers’ meeting in Atlanta, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov gave no indication that Moscow was ready for peace talks regarding Ukraine. This was stated by EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas.

U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin may hold new talks as early as November. Representatives from Washington and Moscow have discussed the possibility of such a meeting.

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