Video: Hundreds of Ministry of Internal Affairs personnel helped evacuate residents of Oleshky

Ukrainian Minister of Internal Affairs Ivan Vygivsky reported that more than 300 employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs are involved in meeting, escorting, and assisting Ukrainians evacuated from the occupied city of Oleshky in the Kherson region.

Units of the State Border Guard Service are facilitating border crossings, while the State Emergency Service has set up warming centers and transported personal belongings and animals; police officers have escorted buses and medical transport carrying people with limited mobility to hospitals.

Currently, specialists from the State Migration Service are issuing Ukrainian passports free of charge to evacuated residents at rapidly deployed service points; most of these residents lost their documents during the occupation. The evacuation operation was carried out in cooperation with the Office of the Ombudsman of Ukraine, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), local authorities, and charitable organizations.

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Source: Statement by Interior Minister Ivan Vyhovskyi on Telegram.

The fourth and final plane carrying Ukrainian citizens evacuated from Oleshky in the Kherson region landed in Gomel, Belarus. The evacuees subsequently crossed the Ukrainian border in the Chernihiv region during a six-day humanitarian ceasefire.

Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets reported on October 30 that all residents of Oleshky who wished to leave for territory controlled by Ukraine were able to take advantage of the evacuation, and humanitarian aid was delivered to those who remained.

Separately, the ombudsman noted that the ceasefire has now lasted more than 87 hours. The Ukrainian delegation is returning home.

As a reminder, 17 buses carrying residents of Oleshky are heading to Ukraine, while the number heading to Russia is several times smaller.

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