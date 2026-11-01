Ukrenergo has implemented rolling blackouts for November 2

The national energy company “Ukrenergo” announced that it was forced to implement electricity consumption restrictions in certain regions of Ukraine on Monday, November 2. The restrictions will be in effect throughout the day—from 6:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.

Power restriction schedules will apply to industrial consumers during this period. At the same time, hourly power outages ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 stages will be in effect for all categories of consumers. The restrictions were reinstated due to the consequences of massive Russian attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure facilities.

Source: NPC “Ukrenergo.”

On Sunday, November 1, emergency power outages were implemented in Kyiv. This was caused by the consequences of Russian strikes on energy facilities and ongoing attacks on the power grid.

On the night of November 1, Russian troops attacked energy infrastructure in the Zhytomyr region. As a result of the strikes, more than 650 settlements were left without electricity. Energy workers are already working to restore power.

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