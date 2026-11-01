Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine has not yet received an official invitation to the upcoming Group of Twenty (G20) summit, although preliminary indications to that effect had been received through diplomatic channels.

According to Zelenskyy, negotiators have signaled a possible initiative by U.S. President Donald Trump to invite the Ukrainian side to the summit to discuss ways to end the war.

The Ukrainian president emphasized that Kyiv would welcome such a decision and support an official invitation, should it be extended.

Source: Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s interview with CNN Türk.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio explained why the U.S. is inviting Russia to the G20 meetings.

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaja Kallas stated that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov showed no willingness to engage in peace talks to end the war in Ukraine during the G20 foreign ministers’ meeting in the U.S.

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