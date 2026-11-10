A romantic tourist route to the Castle of Love has been opened in Transcarpathia

A new tourist route has opened in the Zakarpattia Oblast, leading to a place known as the “Castle of Love.” According to legend, this is where Ilona Zrini secretly met with her future second husband, Imre Tekeli.

In the village of Chynadiyovo in the Zakarpattia region, a new “romantic” tourist route dedicated to one of the area’s famous castles has been launched.

According to a Facebook post by the Department of Tourism and Resorts of the Transcarpathian Regional State Administration, the tour centers on St. Miklós Castle and is dedicated to Ilona Zrini, the legendary leader of the Hungarian liberation movement from 1685 to 1703, who lived in Transcarpathia for many years.

“We learned to look at our homeland through the eyes of a traveler, to find something special in the familiar, and to discover new meanings in familiar places. And most importantly—we realized that even a single story, if told with passion, can inspire a desire to come, see, and experience everything firsthand,” said representatives of the Chynadiyevo Village Council.

The Regional State Administration notes that Szent Miklós, built in the 15th century, is known as the “Castle of Love.” It was here that Ilona Zrini, the widow of Ferenc I Rákóczi, Prince of Transylvania, secretly met with Count Imre Tekeli, who was 14 years her junior. The couple later married and lived together for over 20 years, until Ilona’s death.

Ilona Zrini went down in history for her strength of spirit, courage, and resilience. Together with a garrison of 2,000 soldiers, she defended Mukachevo Castle for three years.

Going forward, the Chynadiyevo community plans to further develop this tourist route.

Source: Department of Tourism and Resorts of the Transcarpathian Regional State Administration

In the Carpathians, rescuers found tourists who had gotten lost due to bad weather.

In the highlands of the Carpathians, despite it being fall, winter weather conditions have already set in.

On October 13, winter weather conditions—including snow cover and sub-zero temperatures—were recorded at the summit of Mount Pip Ivan Chornohirskyi in the Carpathians. The weather in the highlands has deteriorated rapidly, with heavy cloud cover and significantly reduced visibility.

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