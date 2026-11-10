A truck tire flew off while the vehicle was in motion and caused a traffic accident in the Rivne region

A traffic accident involving three vehicles occurred on the M-07 Kyiv–Kovel–Yagodin highway near the village of Kysorichi. The accident took place yesterday around 8:00 p.m., and Dubno patrol officers were notified of it. According to preliminary reports, there were no injuries.

At the scene, officers determined that the rear left wheel had detached from a DAF truck while it was in motion. The wheel continued moving due to inertia and first collided with a Scania, and then with a Volkswagen Transporter.

As a result of the accident, all three vehicles sustained mechanical damage. Fortunately, no one was injured.

Patrol officers issued an administrative citation to the truck driver under Article 124 (Violation of traffic rules resulting in an accident) of the Code of Administrative Offenses.

Before every trip, check the technical condition of your vehicle, including the wheels, fasteners, and tires. According to Section 2.3(a) of Ukraine’s Traffic Rules, before setting out, the driver is required to check and ensure that the vehicle is in good working order.

Remember: a vehicle in good working order ensures not only your safety but also the safety of other road users. Do not disregard this rule! This was reported by the Rivne Region Patrol Police. In the Khmelnytskyi region, 10 people were injured in a traffic accident involving a minibus and a passenger car. In Kyiv, during a rocket attack, a 16-year-old boy stole a car and was involved in a traffic accident.

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