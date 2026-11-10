In Ukraine, more than 3 million people need accessible digital services

Since the start of the full-scale invasion, the number of Ukrainians in need of accessible digital services has increased by 600,000 and now exceeds 3 million. Among them are more than 200,000 children, veterans, older adults, young parents, and those recovering from injuries.

According to the head of the Ministry of Digital Transformation, the need for accessible digital services applies to various segments of the population. Specifically, this includes veterans who, due to injuries, can use apps with only one hand; older adults who store information about pensions, subsidies, and medications on their phones; and parents with limited time.

“We need to ensure that every person, regardless of their status, can access digital services independently, quickly, and with satisfaction—and, of course, with results,” emphasized Oksana Ferchuk.

The minister noted that in 2021, among the 100 largest government websites and apps, only one met accessibility requirements.

Currently, 34 government websites already have a high level of basic accessibility, according to the Ministry of Digital Transformation.

This result was achieved through the gradual implementation of accessibility standards and the training of specialists.

In particular, in 2021, the National Accessibility Strategy was adopted, in which the digital sector was identified as one of the development priorities.

In 2022, accessibility standards were adapted based on European norms. And in 2023, a resolution was adopted that established the responsibility of executive authorities for compliance with these requirements.

Since 2024, a Center of Excellence has been operating in Ukraine to assist with the implementation of digital accessibility standards.

During this time, 5,400 specialists have learned how to develop technical specifications and prepare websites and mobile apps to work with accessibility technologies. Additionally, 64 audits were conducted to verify compliance with the relevant standards.

In December 2025, the “Diya” app became one of the first services to be fully adapted for use with assistive technologies.

According to Ferchuk, more than 1.2 million Ukrainians use “Diya” every day. More than 200 services are available in the app and on the web portal. Their number is constantly growing, so each new service also requires adaptation.

“This isn’t a one-day job. It’s ongoing work and continuous improvement,” the minister concluded.

This was announced by Minister of Digital Transformation Oksana Ferchuk during a presentation of the results of the annual accessibility monitoring of 100 government websites.

As a reminder, the Ukrainian government is strengthening the protection of government digital services against cyberattacks amid an intensification of Russian attacks on information infrastructure. Heads of all executive agencies have been instructed to urgently form cybersecurity teams, procure the necessary software, and put it into operation.

Read us on