The “Diya” government services portal now allows users to submit online applications for assistance under the “eYasla” program. This service is available to women who have returned to full-time work after their child turned one year old.

“From now on, women who have returned to full-time work after their child turned one can apply for ‘eYasla’ assistance online through the Diya portal,” the announcement states.

The ministry noted that beta testing of the new service began on November 16. Approximately 200 women participated in the testing. The testing was successful, so now anyone who meets the program’s eligibility requirements can apply for assistance online.

At the same time, the Ministry of Social Policy drew attention to the specifics of verifying employment information. If a woman has recently returned to work, the relevant information may not yet be reflected in the Register of Insured Persons.

This is due to reporting deadlines: employers submit reports for the previous month by the 20th of the current month, and starting on the 25th, this data is used for automatic verification when applying for “eYasla” benefits.

This was reported by the Ministry of Social Policy, Family, and Unity of Ukraine on Facebook.

A new service for veterans has recently been added to the “Diya” mobile app. Users can quickly request an extract from the Unified State Register of War Veterans through the new “Veteran Pro” section.

“Diya” has launched an option for online resignation from jobs in temporarily occupied territories.

An AI agent has been launched in the “Diya” app to help users obtain documents and pay fines.

As a reminder, “Diya” has automated the renewal of employee reservations.

“Dii” has launched a feature for processing payments to pregnant women and child benefits for children under one year of age.

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