On Thursday, cloudy weather with some sunny intervals is forecast across the country. Rain is expected throughout Ukraine overnight, and during the day, precipitation is expected on the Left Bank and in Transcarpathia; in some areas of the east and southeast, it will be heavy.

On November 19, the weather in Ukraine will be influenced by atmospheric fronts moving eastward. Air pressure will fluctuate, and humidity will remain high. Winds will predominantly come from the west but will carry warm air, so, as usual, it will be warmest in the south of the country.

Cloudy with some clear spells. Moderate rain is expected at night across Ukraine and during the day on the Left Bank and in Zakarpattia; in the east and southeast, rain will be heavy in places; the rest of the country will see no precipitation. Winds will be predominantly from the west, 7–12 m/s, with gusts of 15–20 m/s in some parts of the western regions. Temperatures will range from 2–8° above zero at night to 8–13° during the day; in the south of the country, 7–12° at night and 11–16° during the day.

In the Carpathians, moderate rain and wet snow at night, with light rain during the day. Temperatures will be around 0° at night and 2–7° above zero during the day.

On Thursday, November 19, Kyiv will be cloudy with some sunny intervals. Moderate rain at night, no precipitation during the day. The wind will be from the west at 7–12 m/s. Temperatures in the Kyiv region will range from 2–7° above zero at night to 8–13° during the day; in Kyiv, temperatures will range from 5–7° at night to 10–12° during the day.

Source: “Ukrhydrometcenter”

October 2026 was the warmest on record in Ukraine.

November in Ukraine is expected to be warmer than the climate norm, according to meteorologists’ forecasts.

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