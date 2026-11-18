99% of Ukrainians will not be able to afford the fare for the tunnel under Kyiv, which is intended to connect the two banks of the Dnipro River. The cost of the trip may be covered by Kyiv’s city budget, and the decision itself will likely be more of a public relations move.

According to Oleg Popenko, head of the Union of Utility Consumers, the fare for the average Ukrainian will cost 500 UAH one way. He explained that building the tunnel is a very expensive project that the government cannot undertake. In that case, a private investor would build the tunnel and, to recoup the money invested, would set such a high fare.

Popenk reported that preliminary estimates already exist, which account for such a high fare for motor vehicles.

“Under current conditions, the government is, in principle, not prepared to finance such projects. This means we need to find an investor who is willing to invest funds, but who will then collect tolls for using this tunnel. The toll for a passenger car will be about 500 UAH,” he said.

Note that since the summer of 2026, the fare for public transportation in Kyiv has been about 30 UAH. Cars have been able to cross the bridges for free.

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The Tunnel Under Kyiv—What Is Known

Popenko also responded to ideas for an alternative crossing over the Dnipro—for example, via river transport (a proposal put forward by the company “Nibulon”). The expert criticized these ideas, since the river vessels “Meteor” and “Raketa” would not be able to handle the current traffic volume on the bridges. Another option is a pontoon crossing. According to him, these can be used as a temporary crossing in case of emergencies, and, moreover, they cannot carry public transportation or cars.

“The alternative is to actually replace at least 10–20% of the traffic that crosses the bridges. This river transport can carry about 40 people one way. It will make five to seven trips a day, which means we’re talking about a very limited number of people,” the expert said.

The expert added that construction of the tunnel could take about 10 years, similar to the Podilsko-Voskresensky Bridge, which took 20 years to build. At the same time, the restoration of the underground tunnel at the Demiivka station alone took a year and a half.

“At the moment, there are no other alternatives to accommodate the millions of people who physically cross the bridges,” he concluded.

On the evening of November 18, following a series of Russian strikes on bridges across the Dnipro River, Oleg Popenko, head of the Union of Utility Consumers,

about the tunnel under Kyiv on the YouTube channel Superposition.

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Video: Ukraine has received structures from its partners for backup bridges across the Dnipro River in Kyiv.

The Kyiv Metro turns 66: flooded tunnels, stations with cracks, and construction projects that have remained unfinished for decades.

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