The National Police has ordered a forensic examination as part of the criminal investigation into possible threats against journalist Denys Bigus and blogger Ihor Lachenkov.

These threats were recorded by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) in the “Carthage” case.

On November 11, 2026, the Pechersk District Police Department in Kyiv registered the case regarding the alleged threats against the journalists. The proceedings were initiated under Part 1 of Article 345-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, which provides for liability for threats or violence against a journalist.

Law enforcement officials are currently conducting investigative actions to establish the circumstances of the offense. The Pechersk District Prosecutor’s Office is overseeing the proceedings. The pretrial investigation is ongoing, and the police are not disclosing any additional information, citing legal restrictions regarding details of the investigation.

Source: Censor

Yegor Burkin, a figure in the NABU recordings related to the “Carthage” case, gave an interview to blogger Vasyl Tymoshenko, in which he confirmed that the voice on the recordings was his and explained his remarks about an attack on investigative journalist Denys Bigus.

As a reminder, Denis Bigus, the founder of Bihus.Info, responded to the NABU recordings in the “Carthage” case, in which the suspects discussed an attack on him following an investigation into the U420 chain of stores.

On November 4, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine released recordings of conversations between individuals involved in the U420 case, during which they discussed the possibility of physically assaulting journalists who were covering the activities of the chain of stores.



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