The Ministry of Defense explained how the verification and updating of data on men aged 17 to 60 in the “Oberig” registry will take place.

To this end, the ministry will receive information from the State Migration Service, after which it will verify the data and make the necessary changes.

The State Migration Service will transfer the data within 30 calendar days after the resolution takes effect. The Ministry of Defense will have an additional 30 days to verify the information received, and 120 days after the verification is complete will be allocated for updating the registry.

The following information will be updated: full name, date and place of birth, gender, tax ID number, passport details, residential address, citizenship, digital photo, and other relevant information. The Ministry of Defense will also receive information regarding the processing of documents for permanent residence abroad.

The ministry explains that this is necessary to eliminate discrepancies between state registries and improve the accuracy of military registration. Data will be transmitted via secure channels, and after verification, the information received from the State Migration Service will be destroyed in accordance with the law.

Source: Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

By a resolution dated November 25, 2026, the Cabinet of Ministers directed the verification of information regarding male Ukrainian citizens aged 17 to 60 based on data from the State Migration Service’s departmental information system, the Unified State Demographic Register, and the Unified State Register of Conscripts, Persons Subject to Military Service, and Reservists.

Ukrainian men aged 17 to 60 face yet another challenge. The Cabinet of Ministers adopted Resolution No. 1466 of November 25, 2026, pursuant to which it ordered a large-scale verification of data in the Unified State Register of Conscripts, Persons Subject to Military Service, and Reservists.

The Cabinet of Ministers approved a new procedure for maintaining the Unified State Register of Conscripts, Persons Subject to Military Service, and Reservists, known as “Oberig.” The document outlines the mechanism for entering, updating, verifying, and correcting data.

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