The Military Counterintelligence Directorate of the Security Service of Ukraine, in cooperation with the National Police, detained a woman within the past 24 hours who is suspected of the intentional murder of a former State Border Guard Service officer. According to the investigation, on November 24 in the Kyiv region, she poisoned the man during a date they had arranged through a dating website.

The suspect was detained on a bus in Ternopil as she was attempting to leave the country. According to law enforcement, she was to be met there by a handler who had coordinated the murder of the Ukrainian soldier.

The detainee turned out to be a 21-year-old employee of a fast-food restaurant in Obukhiv. She had been seeking intimate relationships on themed Telegram channels, where an unknown man contacted her and offered to meet her outside Ukraine in exchange for poisoning the former soldier.

After agreeing to the proposal, the woman picked up a package from the post office containing a poisonous substance disguised as a sleeping pill. She then granted the handler access to her account, through which he contacted the man on a dating site on her behalf and arranged a meeting at a hotel in Obukhiv.

During the meeting, the woman discreetly added a lethal dose of poison to the man’s drink. When he lost consciousness, she photographed his documents for the report, wiped away her own fingerprints, disposed of the glassware, and left the crime scene.

During searches of the suspect’s residence, authorities seized a smartphone containing evidence of her contact with the person who ordered the murder. She was charged under Part 1 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine—intentional murder. The woman is currently in custody and faces up to 15 years in prison.

Law enforcement officials are continuing their investigation and examining the suspect’s possible involvement in collaboration with Russian intelligence services. If proven, her actions could additionally be classified as treason committed under martial law. Comprehensive investigative measures were carried out under the procedural supervision of the Obukhiv District Prosecutor’s Office.

This was reported by the SBU.

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