Repair work has been completed at the “Ustyluh–Zosin” international automobile border crossing on the border with Poland.

Administrative buildings, modular infrastructure, road surfaces, facades, sidewalks, and utility networks have been renovated.

Additional modular facilities and restrooms were installed for border control services, and canopies were set up for thorough vehicle inspections.

The Ukraine welcome sign and the surrounding area have also been renovated. The modernization is expected to improve working conditions for border control services, enhance security, and speed up border crossings.

Source: Ministry of Community Development

In Volyn, operations at the border crossing with Poland were suspended due to the threat of Russian drones. People who were on the premises were temporarily moved to shelters, and border crossings were halted.

In Zakarpattia, a new road border crossing point on the Ukrainian-Romanian border, “Bila Tserkva—Sighetu Marmatiei,” has begun operations. It is the first new road crossing between Ukraine and Romania in Transcarpathia in nearly 20 years.

On Tuesday, November 10, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., vehicle traffic entering Romania via the “Solotvyno–Sighetu Marmatiei” border crossing will be temporarily restricted.

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