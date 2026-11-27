Oschadbank JSC will suspend operations in Kramatorsk, Donetsk Oblast, effective November 28.

“Unfortunately, as of November 28, 2026, Oschadbank JSC will suspend customer service in Kramatorsk,” the statement reads.

No information has been provided regarding when the bank will resume operations in Kramatorsk.

As previously reported, all Oschadbank branches and ATMs in Kramatorsk were temporarily suspended as of November 16, 2026.

The Kramatorsk City Council announced this on Telegram.

Oschadbank warned of possible service disruptions due to shelling by the Russian Federation.

It should be noted that more than 5,000 Ukrainians have paid off problematic loans taken out from PrivatBank.

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