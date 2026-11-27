Over the weekend, precipitation in Ukraine will gradually subside due to the influence of a high-pressure system. At the same time, winds will pick up in some regions, and a cold snap with increasingly severe frosts is expected later on.

Weather forecaster Natalka Didenko explained on her Facebook page how a Scandinavian high-pressure system will change the weather in Ukraine over the weekend and when the frost is expected to intensify.

“An anticyclone named Manuel from Scandinavia is gradually moving toward us, toward Ukraine. As a result, precipitation and cloud cover will decrease, atmospheric pressure will rise, and sub-zero temperatures will become more widespread. Tomorrow, November 28, precipitation in Ukraine is expected only in the southwest and the far south; the rest of the country will already be under the influence of the high-pressure system itself, so it will be dry and, in some places, even sunny. “Because the anticyclone will be pushing in while the southern cyclonic system resists, this clash will result in stronger easterly winds in the south and west of Ukraine—pay close attention,” the expert warned.

Didenko reported on the expected air temperatures in Ukraine and Kyiv over the weekend and when the country will experience a cold snap followed by a warming trend.

“Air temperatures tonight will range from -2 to -7 degrees, and tomorrow afternoon from -1 to -5 degrees. It will be a couple of degrees warmer in the south and in Zakarpattia. On Sunday, November 29, the high-pressure system will move even closer; it will be dry everywhere, with light to moderate frost. In Kyiv, dry weather—even with sunny spells—will prevail throughout Saturday and Sunday. It will be cold, with nighttime lows of -3 to -5 degrees and daytime highs of -1 to -3 degrees. Roads will be slippery. “In the first half of next week, the cold snap in Ukraine will intensify, while the second half of the week will bring a slight easing of the cold,” the expert noted.

On Friday, November 27, significant snow is forecast for four western regions of Ukraine. Snow accumulation could range from 8 to 20 centimeters.

Throughout the week, from November 23 to 29, 2026, Ukraine will experience a noticeable transition to winter-like weather. Unstable weather with wet snow, gusty winds, and icy conditions in the early part of the week will give way to dry and frosty conditions toward the weekend under the influence of the Scandinavian high-pressure system.

Read us on