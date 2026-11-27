Kirill Budanov, Head of the Office of the President, held an open meeting with students at Uzhhorod University. During the discussion, the students raised complex questions about nation-building and discussed the country’s future after the war ends.

He noted the intellectual maturity of Ukrainian youth, their critical thinking, and their ability to comprehend complex state processes.

“The depth of their questions, their critical thinking, and their understanding of complex nation-building processes—all of this attests to the intellectual maturity of our youth,” Budanov said.

During the meeting with students, they discussed Ukraine’s sovereignty, the country’s development prospects after the war ends, policies regarding veterans, and every citizen’s responsibility to strengthen the country.

According to the head of the Office of the President, such dialogues are important above all because they provide an opportunity to hear from a generation that is already shaping its own vision of Ukraine’s future.

“I am convinced that the intellectual potential of our youth is one of Ukraine’s most valuable strategic resources,” he emphasized.

Budanov also stressed that the state must create conditions so that young Ukrainians can realize their knowledge, talents, and ambitions right here in Ukraine.

He paid special attention to the personal responsibility of the younger generation. In his view, an awareness of one’s own capabilities and role in society must be combined with a willingness to take action and be accountable for the decisions made.

“Faith in Ukraine’s future must be based on an understanding of one’s own potential, an awareness of one’s role, and a willingness to take responsibility,” he noted.

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In closing, Budanov called on young Ukrainians to think big, believe in their own strengths, and align their personal aspirations with the country’s development.

Budanov shared his impressions of the meeting on his Facebook page.

Ukraine has not ruled out holding the next round of peace talks with Russia before Christmas. According to Kirill Budanov, head of the Main Intelligence Directorate, representatives from European countries may also join the negotiation process.

Restoring the Crimean Bridge during the winter is unlikely for Russian troops due to harsh weather conditions. At the same time, it is too early to predict whether the occupiers will be able to quickly begin repairs in the spring.

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