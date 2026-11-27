Following the Russian attack on November 20, Ukraine completely halted electricity exports. At the same time, electricity imports rose to their highest level since mid-June.

Since September, Russia has carried out more than 1,000 strikes on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, targeting not only power generation facilities but also high-voltage substations through which electricity is delivered to consumers.

“It is precisely the damage to the transmission grids that explains why Ukraine continued to export electricity even during prolonged blackouts—the surplus of electricity in some regions could not compensate for the shortage in others,” the CES explains.

After the Russian attack on November 20, the situation worsened. Ukrainian nuclear power plants were forced to reduce generation because they could not transmit the electricity they produced to consumers.

According to Energy Map, the day after the attack, on November 21, electricity imports rose sharply by about 3.5 times (from 5.7 GWh to 19.6 GWh), while exports fell from 7.3 GWh to 0.8 GWh; on November 22, electricity exports came to a complete halt.

At the same time, the volume of imports gradually decreased over the course of the week. By Tuesday, November 24, they had fallen to 15.4 GWh, on Wednesday to 10.3 GWh, and on Thursday to 7 GWh. Ukraine purchases most of its electricity from Hungary.

However, funds for the energy sector’s recovery are still lacking, according to the CES. In October, the Ukrainian Energy Support Fund signed contracts worth a record 200 million euros for the purchase of equipment.

Despite receiving nearly 800 million euros from donors this year, the fund still faces a shortfall of about 450 million euros. This needs assessment was made prior to the latest wave of Russian attacks in late November.

This is stated in the Center for Economic Strategy’s (CES) November economic review.

We previously reported that between November 2 and 8, Ukraine increased its electricity exports by 40.5%—to 61,400 MWh—compared to the previous week. At that time, rolling blackouts were in effect in some regions.

Read us on