The General Inspectorate of the Office of the Prosecutor General has filed an indictment with the court against the former first deputy head of the Brovary District Prosecutor’s Office and a prosecutor at the same agency. According to the investigation, they demanded $50,000 to lift the seizure of land plots, even though they lacked the necessary authority, but assured the businessman that they could resolve the issue for a fee.

In March 2026, the businessman transferred the agreed-upon amount through a currency exchange office in Kyiv, using a specially generated QR code. Law enforcement officers detained the prosecutors while they were receiving part of the funds.

The investigation also uncovered another incident involving the former first deputy head of the prosecutor’s office. In 2020, while working as a prosecutor in

Transcarpathia, he unjustifiably entrusted a citizen with the safekeeping of 257 mobile phones seized by customs officials. Subsequently, a court ruled to confiscate the property, but the decision could not be enforced. The losses to the state exceeded 1.3 million hryvnias.

Both prosecutors are charged with an attempted fraud on an especially large scale, committed by a group of individuals through prior conspiracy under martial law (Part 2 of Article 15, Part 5 of Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The former first deputy is additionally charged with abuse of office resulting in serious consequences (Part 2 of Article 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Source: Office of the Prosecutor General

In the Odesa region, a village council official is suspected of accepting a bribe while processing land near the estuary.

Earlier, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) caught the head of a district court in the Odesa region while he was accepting a bribe.

Meanwhile, the High Council of Justice has suspended Judge Pelykh, who is suspected of accepting a bribe in the form of “candy.”

Prosecutors from the Office of the Prosecutor General have notified the deputy director of the municipal institution “Culture and Recreation Park "Hydropark," who is suspected of receiving 1.5 million hryvnias in unlawful benefits for granting the right to hold events on the park’s grounds.

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