The National Bank of Ukraine has unveiled a commemorative coin titled “With Peace in the Heart: John Paul II,” dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the Pope’s historic visit to Ukraine.

The coin is made of 925-fine silver, contains 31.1 grams of pure metal, and features color printing. It will be issued in a limited edition of 3,000 pieces.

The obverse depicts two figures embracing as a sign of reconciliation; one of them is holding an olive branch. It also features the inscription “We forgive and ask for forgiveness” in Ukrainian and Polish. The reverse features a portrait of John Paul II making the sign of the cross and a symbolic depiction of a dove.

The coin will be available for purchase at the NBU’s online numismatic store and at participating banks.

Source: NBU