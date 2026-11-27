The National Bank of Ukraine issued a commemorative coin in honor of John Paul II with a face value of 10 hryvnias
The National Bank of Ukraine has unveiled a commemorative coin titled “With Peace in the Heart: John Paul II,” dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the Pope’s historic visit to Ukraine.
The coin is made of 925-fine silver, contains 31.1 grams of pure metal, and features color printing. It will be issued in a limited edition of 3,000 pieces.
The obverse depicts two figures embracing as a sign of reconciliation; one of them is holding an olive branch. It also features the inscription “We forgive and ask for forgiveness” in Ukrainian and Polish. The reverse features a portrait of John Paul II making the sign of the cross and a symbolic depiction of a dove.
The coin will be available for purchase at the NBU’s online numismatic store and at participating banks.
Source: NBU
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