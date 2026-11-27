Liberian Foreign Minister Sarah Beyslow Nyanti has arrived in Kyiv on an official visit. This is the first-ever visit by a Liberian foreign minister to Ukraine.

“I am pleased to welcome my colleague from Liberia, Sarah Beysolou Nyanti, to Kyiv on the first-ever visit by a Liberian foreign minister to Ukraine. I briefed my colleague on the situation at the front, the challenges in the Black Sea, and the progress of our peace efforts,” Sibiga said.

What They Discussed

As noted, the ministers discussed strengthening bilateral relations, expanding trade and economic cooperation, food security, education, and digitalization.

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Sibiga assured that Ukraine is ready to contribute to Liberia’s food security and share its expertise in the field of high-tech agriculture.

During the meeting, special attention was paid to cooperation within the UN, especially given that Liberia will be a member of the UN Security Council in 2026–2027 and will hold the presidency of the Security Council this December.

According to the minister, Ukraine looks forward to close cooperation on issues of international peace and security.

“We want to end this war, and we appreciate any efforts to support peace. We value Liberia’s strong voice and its commitment to Ukraine and peace during its upcoming presidency,” Sibiga emphasized.

He also thanked Liberia for its consistent support of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

In addition, the parties discussed freedom of navigation and maritime security.

“We agreed to maintain a close political dialogue and translate our shared commitments into concrete results. Our partnership has great potential, and we are committed to realizing it to the fullest extent possible,” the Ukrainian Foreign Minister added.

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