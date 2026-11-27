The Ukrainian design and manufacturing bureau “Beryl” has developed a new buggy, the “Mongoose,” designed to perform logistical and special missions on the front lines. The vehicle is currently undergoing all the necessary stages required by the military equipment development procedure.

The “Mangust” buggy is primarily designed to transport personnel and light, small-sized cargo, as well as to perform other special tasks. The vehicle can travel on various types of roads and off-road terrain, operate day and night, and be used regardless of the season.

Key features of the new vehicle include a top speed of over 100 km/h, a range of up to 200 km, and a payload capacity of at least 600 kg. The buggy is equipped with a winch, is designed to carry up to four people, and is capable of evacuating two injured individuals.

As the company clarified, the “Mangust” is equipped with a 1.0-liter gasoline engine producing 85 horsepower. The vehicle also features an electrically powered all-wheel-drive system.

Separately, the developers have provided for the option to retrofit the buggy for combat missions. Specifically, it can be fitted with a mounting and rotating device for a 12.7-mm Browning M2 machine gun, an additional set of mine protection, electronic warfare equipment, and an enemy drone detector.

This was reported by representatives of the developer company.

As a reminder, the Ukrainian company Ratel Robotics, known for manufacturing ground-based unmanned vehicles, has developed its own line of unmanned aerial vehicles.

The new Ukrainian interceptor drones are currently undergoing field testing.

Ukrainian drones are equipped with a navigation system similar to that of the Tomahawk.

Recently, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense certified and authorized the use of three fiber-optic FPV systems manufactured by enterprises of JSC “Ukrainian Defense Industry” within the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Prior to this, the Ministry of Defense had codified and authorized the domestic Volynyaka unmanned aerial system for use by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Earlier, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense approved the Shablya MK19(M) remotely controlled combat module for use by the armed forces. It is equipped with an MK19 40-mm automatic grenade launcher.

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