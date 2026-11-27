During authorized searches at the home of a resident of the Starokostiantyniv community, law enforcement officers seized two smoothbore hunting shotguns, approximately 500 rounds of ammunition, magazines for an assault rifle, and other items.

The man was storing the weapons and ammunition without the proper permits.

All seized items were sent for forensic examination. The police opened a criminal case under Part 1 of Article 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine—illegal handling of weapons and ammunition. The investigation is ongoing.

Source: Khmelnytskyi Regional Police.

Law enforcement officers discovered a large arsenal of weapons in downtown Kyiv. It had been set up by a law enforcement officer in a garage in the Desnianskyi district.

In January, the National Police conducted a special operation across Ukraine, during which they seized over a hundred firearms, grenades, and grenade launchers, as well as 57 kg of explosives. Sixty-seven people are under suspicion.



Earlier, in the Sumy region, during operational activities, State Bureau of Investigation (DBR) officers discovered an ammunition cache set up by Russian military personnel near the border. It contained nearly forty anti-tank mines and 10 homemade explosive devices.

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