As of the end of September 2026, Ukrainians’ total debt for housing and utility services reached 101.4 billion hryvnias.

In the third quarter, residents paid 51 billion hryvnias for utilities, while 48.5 billion hryvnias were billed.

The largest portion of the debt was for heat and hot water—31.4 billion hryvnias. Ukrainians owed another 27.6 billion hryvnias for the supply and distribution of natural gas, and 16.6 billion hryvnias for electricity.

Other debts were distributed as follows:

Centralized water supply and sewerage—11.9 billion hryvnias;

Management of apartment buildings—10.3 billion hryvnias;

Household waste management — 3.6 billion hryvnias.

In total, across the six main categories of utility services, the population’s debt exceeded 101 billion hryvnias.

Source: State Statistics Service of Ukraine.

In Ukraine, it is prohibited to charge fees for housing and utility services for real estate located in temporarily occupied territories for the entire period of occupation. However, this rule does not apply to arrears that accumulated before February 24, 2022. Homeowners must pay off such debts.

Ukraine has changed the rules for disconnecting electricity service for consumers with outstanding debts. Specifically, residential consumers are not required to pay the costs of disconnection and reconnection if, at the time the warning was issued, the amount of debt was less than half the subsistence minimum for able-bodied individuals.

In Ukraine, the risk of losing one’s home due to utility debts may arise if the amount of debt reaches approximately 430,000 hryvnias. The Ministry of Justice explained that this represents a significant amount of debt that must be accumulated before the issue of property foreclosure can arise.

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