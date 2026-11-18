The Ukrainian defense company DevDroid has begun mass production of the Shumer ground-based robotic strike system, equipped with a combat module featuring a turret capable of mounting two AK-74 or AR-15 assault rifles. The system is designed to set up ambushes against Russian infantry, counter assault group breakthroughs, and destroy enemy “loitering” drones.

According to the manufacturer, the robot can travel up to 30 kilometers on a single battery charge. To conduct surveillance and fire in any visibility conditions, the vehicle is equipped with day and thermal imaging cameras, and an integrated artificial intelligence system detects live targets at distances of up to 300 meters, autonomously tracks the target, and alerts the operator.

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The total cost of the complete system is 390,000 hryvnias: the base ground robot platform costs 220,000 hryvnias, and the combat module with a thermal imager and turret costs another 170,000 hryvnias. The company notes that the product’s relatively low price and the availability of standard small arms will allow for rapid scaling up of production of these drones to meet the needs of the front lines.

Source: Oboronka.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense has classified the TAF Kolibri-i10 high-speed interceptor drone, manufactured by the Ukrainian company TAF Industries. The drone is designed to destroy Russian reconnaissance and strike drones, including the “Molniya,” “Orlan,” and Zala.

Previously, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense had standardized and authorized the use of “Nebokray” mobile workshops by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). The system is designed for the repair and maintenance of drones.

The Ministry of Defense has codified and authorized the use of the new “General Chereshnya” FPV unmanned aerial system within the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

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