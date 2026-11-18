The Commercial Court of Sumy Oblast ordered the Russian Federation to compensate PJSC “Tekhnologiya” for 3.04 billion hryvnias ($69.4 million) in damages and lost profits. The company specializes in the production of packaging for baby food, juices, and household chemicals.

The lawsuit concerns an airstrike (presumably by a cruise missile) on August 30, 2024, targeting the company’s Industrial Building No. 3 on Peremohy Avenue in Sumy. A fire broke out on the factory grounds following the strike.

According to an expert’s assessment, direct property damage amounts to $34.68 million, with an additional $34.72 million in lost profits for the period from the first quarter of 2022 to the third quarter of 2025.

The court noted that, under reasonable circumstances, the company’s property could not have been used for military purposes. Therefore, Russia is liable for the strike and the damage it caused.

Separately, the court ordered Russia to pay 1.16 million hryvnias in court fees and 1.44 million hryvnias in expert examination costs.

This is evidenced by the court’s decision.

In Lviv, a court ordered Russia to pay the company ₴48 million in compensation for property destroyed by drones.

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) ordered Russia to pay Georgia millions for human rights violations following the 2008 war.

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