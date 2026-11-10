In the Sumy region, a man brutally beat his friend during a feast

In the Sumy region, a 38-year-old man was notified that he is suspected of intentionally causing serious bodily injury to a friend. The incident occurred while the group was drinking alcohol together in the city of Romny.

According to the investigation, on the evening of November 6, 2026, a group of people gathered at a local resident’s apartment to drink alcohol together. During the gathering, an argument broke out between two men.

Subsequently, one of them began punching his friend, landing numerous blows to the head. The assault ended only after others present intervened.

As a result of the attack, the victim sustained serious bodily injuries and is currently in the hospital.

The suspect was detained in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. The court ordered him to be held in pretrial detention.

The man’s actions were classified under Part 1 of Article 121 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine—intentional infliction of serious bodily injury. The penalty under this article provides for imprisonment for a term of 5 to 8 years.

The pretrial investigation is being conducted by investigators from the Romny District Police Department of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Sumy Oblast under the procedural supervision of the Romny District Prosecutor’s Office.

At the same time, in accordance with Article 62 of the Constitution of Ukraine, a person is presumed innocent of a crime until their guilt is proven in accordance with the law and established by a court conviction.

This was reported by the Sumy Regional Prosecutor’s Office.

In the Kremenchuk District of Poltava Oblast, a 58-year-old man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for the intentional murder of his live-in partner with particular cruelty. During an argument, he doused the 55-year-old woman with a flammable substance and set her on fire. The victim died in the hospital from her burns.

Earlier, the Mykolaiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office proved in court the guilt of a 61-year-old man, who was sentenced to life in prison for the systematic rape of his partner’s minor great-granddaughter and the distribution of child pornography.

In the city of Lutsk, law enforcement officials exposed a woman suspected of producing and distributing pornographic content featuring her 3-year-old daughter. According to the investigation, the woman used the child to create illegal materials and passed them on to another person in exchange for payment.

In Khmelnytskyi, law enforcement officers detained a 50-year-old local resident suspected of committing unlawful acts of a sexual nature against children.

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