50 drivers have accumulated more than 21,000 unpaid fines

The 50 biggest debtors for traffic violation fines have accumulated a total of 21,443 unpaid fines. On average, each of them has committed 429 violations.

Just five drivers account for 2,034 enforcement proceedings—nearly one-third of the total in this ranking. The absolute record-holder is a driver against whom 825 enforcement proceedings were opened in 2026. Of these, 98% remain active.

The second-highest debtor has 383 proceedings, 95% of which remain open. Two other drivers have accumulated 280 proceedings each. For the first, 96% remain active; for the second, all 100%.

Overall, 58% of the drivers on this year’s list still have all cases opened against them in 2026 active. At the same time, four people have paid their fines in full, and for one debtor, only four of the 225 cases remain active.

The average age of drivers included in the ranking is 41. The youngest is 22, and the oldest is 63.

At the same time, the total number of fines for the biggest debtors from all previous years is even higher. The leader of the ranking has 1,482 fines. The next drivers have accumulated 1,366, 1,057, 856, and 808 violations, respectively.

In total, as of October, the Unified Register of Debtors lists 2,029,240 enforcement proceedings due to unpaid fines for traffic violations. This year alone, 395,780 such proceedings were added to the register.

Source: OpenDataBot

Earlier, inspectors from the Road Transport Control Department tracked down and brought three bus drivers to administrative liability after a video of their violations was posted online.

84% of Ukrainians support revoking the driver’s licenses of people who systematically commit dangerous traffic violations.

Inspectors from the Road Transport Control Department tracked down and brought three bus drivers to administrative liability after videos of their violations were posted online.

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