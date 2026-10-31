Families from near Oleshky waited to be evacuated in the cold rain — Lubinets

Several families from the village of Tarasivka near Oleshky in the Kherson region were waiting for a humanitarian convoy to leave the temporarily occupied territory. The people spent several hours in the cold rain.

This was reported by Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets.

According to him, one of the families had prepared for the departure in advance, but the man was unable to reach Oleshky on his own due to health issues. Therefore, the family agreed to wait at the designated meeting point for the convoy.

Another family with a minor girl was also there. Their request for evacuation had been submitted back in 2025, but their departure had long been impossible due to the lack of necessary documents.

On October 30, the people waited near the road sign from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The humanitarian convoy arrived at the meeting point at 2:16 p.m. After that, the families boarded the bus and were able to travel to territory controlled by Ukraine.

The evacuees are now looking forward to reuniting with their loved ones and receiving the necessary support.

Source: Dmytro Lubinets

The fourth and final plane carrying Ukrainian citizens evacuated from Oleshky in the Kherson region landed in Gomel, Belarus. In just a few hours, the evacuees, along with a Ukrainian delegation, are expected to arrive in Ukraine.

Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets reported on October 30 that all residents of Oleshky who wished to leave for territory controlled by Ukraine were able to take advantage of the evacuation, and humanitarian aid was delivered to those who remained.

Separately, the ombudsman noted that the ceasefire has been in effect for over 87 hours. The Ukrainian delegation is returning home.

As a reminder, 17 buses carrying residents of Oleshky are heading to Ukraine, while the number heading to Russia is several times smaller.

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