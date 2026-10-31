Lubinec announced the extension of the ceasefire in the Kherson region

Dmytro Lubinets, the Ukrainian Parliament’s Commissioner for Human Rights, stated that the ceasefire has been extended.

According to him, this is the main outcome of the work carried out as part of the humanitarian mission to evacuate residents of the temporarily occupied town of Oleshky in the Kherson region.

The Ombudsman emphasized that maintaining the ceasefire is crucial for the continued implementation of humanitarian efforts. At the same time, details regarding the next stages of the mission and the Ukrainian side’s further actions are not being disclosed at this time.

Lubinec noted that he will announce further plans on November 2.

“I will discuss further plans on November 2,” the Ombudsman stated.

Source: Espreso

The fourth and final plane carrying Ukrainian citizens evacuated from Oleshky in the Kherson region landed in Gomel, Belarus. In just a few hours, the evacuees, along with the Ukrainian delegation, are expected to arrive on Ukrainian territory.

Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets reported on October 30 that all residents of Oleshky who wished to leave for territory controlled by Ukraine were able to take advantage of the evacuation, and humanitarian aid was delivered to those who remained.

Separately, the ombudsman noted that the ceasefire has been in effect for over 87 hours. The Ukrainian delegation is returning home.

As a reminder, 17 buses carrying residents of Oleshky are heading to Ukraine, while the number heading to Russia is several times smaller.

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