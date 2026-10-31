Melania Trump reacted to the successful evacuation of Oleshky residents

U.S. First Lady Melania Trump commented for the first time on the completion of the humanitarian mission to evacuate residents of the temporarily occupied town of Oleshky in the Kherson region.

She stated that the successful operation offers hope for lasting peace between Ukraine and Russia.

“Oleshky proves that we can put humanity above war,” Melania Trump wrote on social media platform X.

She also shared a post by Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets regarding the completion of the evacuation.

Melania Trump had previously publicly supported the implementation of a ceasefire in the Oleshky area to ensure the rescue of civilians trapped there.

Source: Melania Trump’s post on X

The fourth and final plane carrying Ukrainian citizens evacuated from Oleshky in the Kherson region landed in Gomel, Belarus. In just a few hours, the evacuees, along with a Ukrainian delegation, are expected to arrive on Ukrainian territory.

Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets reported on October 30 that all residents of Oleshky who wished to leave for territory controlled by Ukraine were able to take advantage of the evacuation, and humanitarian aid was delivered to those who remained.

Separately, the ombudsman noted that the ceasefire has been in effect for over 87 hours. The Ukrainian delegation is returning home.

As a reminder, 17 buses carrying residents of Oleshky are heading to Ukraine, while the number heading to Russia is several times smaller.

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