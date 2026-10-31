Ostap Stakhiv was taken to the TCC in Lviv

On October 31, National Police officers took pseudo-activist Ostap Stakhiv to one of Lviv’s district territorial recruitment and social support centers. He is currently undergoing a military medical examination.

According to the Lviv Regional Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support, Stakhiv had been wanted since March 6, 2026, for violating military registration rules. After he was located, police officers took the measures required by law and transported him to the Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support to undergo the relevant procedures.

The military medical commission is to determine Stakhiv’s fitness for military service. Further decisions will be made in accordance with current legislation.

The Military Registration and Enlistment Office noted that if the man is deemed fit for service and there are no legal grounds for deferment or exemption, he will undergo further procedures provided for by mobilization legislation.

At the same time, the agency emphasized that being brought to the TCC does not automatically mean mobilization. They also stressed that public profile, profession, or civic activities do not exempt anyone from fulfilling their military duty.

Source: Lviv Regional Military Registration and Enlistment Office and the Joint Staff

Prosecutors have filed an indictment with the court against a 40-year-old pseudo-activist from Lviv who is accused of disseminating information about the locations of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and of fraud.

Bail was posted for anti-vaccination activist Ostap Stakhiv, and on December 1, he was released from pretrial detention.

Earlier, the Rada approved a fine of 170,000 hryvnias for the TCC for illegal military registration.

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