In Kharkiv, a woman was injured during a conflict between civilians and a group from the Territorial Recruitment Center. According to the Territorial Recruitment Center, a soldier pushed her aside while defending himself against an aggressive civilian. The police have already opened a criminal investigation, and investigators are determining the circumstances of the altercation.

A conflict broke out in Kharkiv between civilians and military personnel from the alert team of the Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center. A woman was injured during the altercation. This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center. According to the military’s preliminary account, the conflict arose during alert drills. One of the civilians allegedly began behaving aggressively and attacked the service members.

A woman became involved in the altercation. The Regional Recruitment and Social Support Center claims that a service member acted in response to a threat and pushed her away to defend himself against the attack. The woman fell and sustained injuries. A video capturing a fragment of the altercation is circulating on social media. However, a single video clip does not necessarily show all the circumstances of the incident, so final conclusions should be drawn only after reviewing all the evidence.

What the TCC Is Saying

The Kharkiv Regional Territorial Recruitment Center stated that it is investigating the circumstances of the conflict. The center’s leadership must determine exactly what happened and how the participants in the altercation acted. The TCC also emphasized that it is cooperating with law enforcement. According to them, military personnel are providing the necessary information and ensuring access to materials that may assist the investigation.

Representatives of the recruitment center urged people not to jump to conclusions while the investigation is ongoing. At the same time, their version of events is currently the position of one of the parties to the conflict, which law enforcement must verify.

Police are investigating the circumstances of the altercation

Law enforcement has opened a criminal case regarding the incident. A pretrial investigation is currently underway, during which investigators are establishing all the details of the conflict and examining the actions of those involved. In particular, law enforcement must determine what caused the altercation, under what circumstances the soldier pushed the woman, and what injuries she sustained. They must also review video footage and other materials that may help reconstruct the sequence of events.

So far, there are no final conclusions from the investigation regarding the actions of the servicemember and other participants in the conflict. Further decisions will depend on the evidence gathered and the results of the investigation. This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Center for Tactical Coordination and Special Operations.

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