As of October 22, there are no lines of passenger cars at most checkpoints along the Ukrainian-Polish border.

At the same time, trucks may have to wait several days to cross the border.

State Border Guard Service spokesperson Andriy Demchenko explained that information about long lines circulating online does not always reflect the current situation. Currently, there are clusters of approximately 20–30 passenger cars at the “Ustyluh,” “Krakivets,” and “Rava-Ruska” border crossing points.

Reports of about 2,000 trucks waiting six to seven days refer to the “Yagodin” border crossing and data from the “eCherga” system. This does not mean that all trucks are physically lined up at the border.

The speed of processing is also affected by air raid alerts, during which border operations are suspended for security reasons. Demchenko believes it is inappropriate to describe the situation at the border as a collapse.

Source: RBC-Ukraine.

In Volyn, operations at the border crossing with Poland were suspended due to the threat of Russian drones. People who were on the premises were temporarily moved to shelters, and border crossings were halted.

In Zakarpattia, a new road border crossing point on the Ukrainian-Romanian border, “Bila Tserkva—Sighetu Marmatiei,” has begun operations. It is the first new road crossing between Ukraine and Romania in Transcarpathia in nearly 20 years.

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