Bogdan Krotevich, former chief of staff of the 12th Special Forces Brigade “Azov” and known by the call sign “Tavr,” will lead the 42nd Separate Marine Brigade, according to informed sources in the Marine Corps and the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine who spoke to reporters.

Krotevych joined “Azov” in 2014, participated in the defense of Mariupol, returned from captivity in September 2022, and was discharged from service in February 2025.

The 42nd Separate Marine Brigade is part of theNaval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the 30th Marine Corps and was formed in August 2026 through the transformation of the 144th Separate Mechanized Brigade, which was commanded by Colonel Volodymyr Rusnak.

Source: Suspilne.

Major Taras Voznyuk, who previously served as commander of the 25th Separate Anti-Tank Battalion of the 3rd Army Corps, has been appointed the new commander of the 10th Separate Mountain Assault Brigade “Edelweiss.”

Colonel Dmytro Savon has become the new commander of the 80th Separate Galician Airborne Assault Brigade. He replaced Mykhailo Kurakh, who had led the brigade since 2025 and has now become chief of staff of the 8th Airborne Corps. Savon has served in the military since 2001 and previously served as a battalion commander and deputy commander of the 80th Brigade.

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Major General Mykhailo Drapatiy and Commander of the Ground Forces Brigadier General Sviatoslav Zaits visited the command post of the 30th Marine Corps of the Ukrainian Navy.

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