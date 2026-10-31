Yevhen Khmara and Mykhailo Drapatiy held a joint meeting: what they discussed

Ukrainian Defense Minister Yevhen Khmara and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykhailo Drapatiy held a joint meeting during which they discussed the situation on the front lines, Russia’s plans, and the urgent needs of the Defense Forces.

During the meeting, the officials focused on the situation at the front, Russia’s plans—particularly regarding mobilization—possible further actions by the enemy, key security risks, and the urgent needs of the Defense Forces.

“They also discussed countering enemy air attacks,” the statement said.

Yevhen Khmara and Mykhailo Drapatiy also identified priorities and agreed on next steps.

The Ministry of Defense reported that among the identified areas of focus are developing the capabilities of the Defense Forces, strengthening the defense system, supplying the troops, and ramping up production in Ukraine’s defense-industrial complex.

“This involves developing the capabilities of the Defense Forces, strengthening the defense system, supplying the troops, and increasing production within the Ukrainian defense-industrial complex. Tasks were also identified regarding the planning of combat operations at both the tactical and operational levels,” the Ministry of Defense added.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense’s press center.

Currently, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are implementing continuous monitoring of decisions made by military medical commissions. They will verify the validity of medical conclusions and strengthen oversight of the referral of conscripts for medical examinations.

Earlier, the Verkhovna Rada approved a fine of 170,000 hryvnias for the Territorial Military Commissariat (TMC) for illegal military registration.

Lubinec explained whether military registration and enlistment offices can confiscate phones and forcibly put people on buses.

Schemes to evade mobilization are being exposed throughout Ukraine.

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